HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles have been apprehended in connection to stealing multiple cars from a High Point auto lot.

According to High Point Police Department, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into custody while police were canvassing Ardale Road after a string of car thefts at Star Auto in High Point.

Surveillance video from the shop on South Main Street shows two people inside the shop and then trying keys in the parking lot to see which cars they could take.

The thieves can be seen in the surveillance video were able to drive through the fence and then bust the back door open. In the video, you can hear them say, “Run over it completely.”

The owners said that they tied the back door together the best they can. However, there’s no easy solution for the huge gaping hole in the fence where the people who took the cars drove through, they said.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Each of the juveniles has eight charges, according to police.

Five of the seven vehicles that were stolen have been recovered so far.