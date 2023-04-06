(WGHP) — Two cities in the Piedmont Triad are among the most pet-friendly places in the United States, according to a study by Forbes Advisor.

Additionally, another North Carolina city ranked as close to the top as possible ranking as the second-most friendly city in America.

To find the best cities for pet owners, the study compared the 91 most populated cities with available data across 13 metrics spanning four key categories: dog veterinary cost, cat veterinary cost, veterinary access and pet-friendly spaces.

Without further ado, here are the local results:

Winston-Salem: #12

Winston-Salem comes in as the number 12 ranked city for pet owners.

Winston-Salem’s strengths include high marks in veterinary care for both dogs and cats specifically.

While Winston-Salem ranks closer to the middle of the pack in overall veterinary access, it still ranks among the best for pet-friendly spaces which was enough to warrant a ranking in the top 15.

Greensboro: #11

Greensboro comes in just one spot ahead of its neighboring city as the number 11 ranked city for pet owners.

Greensboro ranks on par with Winston-Salem in veterinary care for dogs and comes just a bit behind in veterinary care for cats.

Greensboro separates itself with a higher score in overall veterinary access while also ranking highly in pet-friendly spaces.

Raleigh: #2

Raliegh is the second-most pet-friendly city in the United States.

The state capital ranks highly in all metrics with its greatest strength being its number of pet-friendly spaces.

***

An interactive map of the full list of 91 cities can be viewed below:

The full list of 91 can be read below: