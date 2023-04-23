WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide after gunfire erupted at a party on Saturday night.

Officers came to Happy Hill Park on 1256 Alder Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds and a large crowd running away from the pavilion where the party was being held.

Investigators say that over 200 people were at the Happy Hill Park pavilion party when “numerous subjects began discharging firearms.”

Beatrice Maxine Knights, 21, of Winston-Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. A second victim, a 34-year-old woman, was shot in the arm, leg and abdomen. She was taken by EMS to the hospital and her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police say that a third victim, a 20-year-old woman, was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital by a friend. Her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

A fourth victim, a 24-year-old woman, was shot in the face, was also taken to the hospital by a friend and has since been released with non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators. A fifth victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the leg and also taken to the hospital by a friend for a non-life-threatening injury.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is investigating the shooting.

Police say that the crime scene around Happy Hill Park is still very active and the area is closed off to both vehicles and pedestrians.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is the 18th homicide of the year in Winston-Salem.

Mayor Allen Joines gave the following statement in regard to the shooting:

“A very tragic occurrence anytime but when it happens at a recreational facility, it is doubly impactful,” said Joines.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.