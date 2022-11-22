WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old Elkin woman was arrested after a man was killed in a hit-and-run last week, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Troopers responded to the incident around 10 p.m. last Thursday on NC 18 near Ruritan Park Road.

A pedestrian, identified as Wilkesboro resident Rolando Lopez, 68, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed the victim was attempting to cross a walkway when they were struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene, troopers said.

The driver, Elkin resident Abby Lozada, 22, was located a short time later and was arrested and faces charges including felony hit and run. She secured a $10,000 bond.