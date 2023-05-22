MACON, N.C. (WNCN) — A second small plane crashed in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The first crash, which killed one person, was around 12:15 p.m. involving a single-engine plane near Rougemont in Orange County, according to the FAA and NTSB.

Around 2:50 p.m., a Cessna 182 crashed just blocks from the shoreline of Lake Gaston in Warren County, officials said.

One person aboard the plane was seriously burned and was taken by a helicopter to an area hospital for treatment, according to Joel Bartholomew, director of Warren County Emergency Management. Fire officials said the patient was taken to a burn center.

An airstrip, Nocarva Airport, is located in the area and the plane crashed into trees at the south end while taking off from the airstrip, according to the NTSB.

Photo by Churchill Five Forks Volunteer Fire Dept.

The crashed plane is visible near a tree line near Lake Gaston Sunday afternoon. CBS 17 photo by Harrison Grubb

The latest crash happened in a residential area in the 100 block of Cedarwood Street north of Macon, Bartholomew said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the patient and the family,” members of the Churchill Five Forks Volunteer Fire Dept. wrote on Facebook.

The Lake Gaston plane crash happened less than a half mile from the Virginia border.

“Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and have obtained video of the crash which will be examined as part of the investigation,” NTSB spokeswoman Sarah Taylor Sulick said in a news release.

“The next update will be the preliminary report, which includes all the factual information learned to date, in 2 to 3 weeks,” Sulick added.