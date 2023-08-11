KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Three people were killed and three others were injured in a fire overnight in Kill Devil Hills.

Town officials say it broke out around 2:25 Friday morning at vacation home in the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail near the Jolly Roger restaurant.

Video sent into by Christopher Forshey shows the large home fully engulfed as firefighters worked to control it.

Crews battle a major fire Friday morning in Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks. (Courtesy of Christopher Forshey)

Firefighters were able to contain the fire mostly that home and get it extinguished, but say three people died and three others required medical treatment. Another home to the immediate south also had minor damage, officials say.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, but the town is expected to hold a press briefing on Friday at 10 a.m.

The home on Friday morning after the fire. (Courtesy of Town of Kill Devil Hills)

In the meantime, NC 12 is closed from Fifth Street to 3rd Street as crews remain at the scene.