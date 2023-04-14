DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said Thursday that officers arrested and charged three teenagers in a deadly Durham daytime shooting from March. One remains at-large.

Two 15-year-olds and one 17-year-old are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mario Canseco Lopez, 23, from March 14.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road around 5 p.m. on that day in March to find Lopez suffering from at least one gunshot wound, CBS 17 previously reported. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said juvenile petitions have been filed for all three teens.

The 17-year-old and one 15-year-old are also charged with felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. The other 15-year-old is also charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

All three juveniles are being held under secure custody at a juvenile detention facility, police said.

Additionally, officers also said they are looking for a fourth suspect. A suspect description was not given with the pictures provided.

If you recognize this person or have any information, contact Investigator L. Sprinkle at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Rodney Overton and Mariah Ellis contributed to this article.