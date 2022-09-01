MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding three runaway teens.

McDowell deputies said the three juveniles were last seen at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Clear Sky Behavioral on Old Greenlee Road.

Dalton Foster (Credit: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)

Demarion Boyd MISSING MCDOWELL CO (credit: mcdowell county sheriff’s office)

Noah Wall MISSING MCDOWELL CO. (credit: mcdowell county sheriff’s office)

The names of the teens are Dalton Foster, 16, Demarion Boyd, 17, and Noah Wall, 16.

Deputies described the following teens:

Dalton has green eyes, with sandy blonde hair, 5’9″ and 240 pounds.

Demarion has brown eyes, with black hair, is 5’5″ and 190 pounds.

Noah has blue eyes and brown hair and is 5’5″ and 172 pounds.

Anyone with information on the missing teens is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency phone (828) 652-4000.