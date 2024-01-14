PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said a 3-year-old boy died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Public Information Officer for Lenoir County, Bryan Hanks, said in a media release the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday inside a home in the 5500 block of Murphy Road. The child was transported to UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston and died at around 11 a.m.

The names of the child and the family involved were not released. Officials said criminal charges may be issued.

(Gabby Sartori, WNCT photo)

“This is obviously a horrible and tragic situation and our heart goes out to the family and Pink Hill community,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “Our thoughts and prayers are extended to all involved.”

Officials said more information will be released by the sheriff’s office when it becomes available.