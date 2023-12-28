CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary family’s post went viral after they said their three-year-old opened everyone’s presents before the rest of the family came downstairs Christmas morning.

Scott and Katie Reintgen said that their three-year-old son couldn’t contain his excitement the night before Christmas. The couple thought that everything would go as normal that special morning.

“Our three-year-old first tried to wake up at 1 a.m. and we’re like, scoot, go back to sleep,” Katie said, “And then in our deep slumber [he] came back in and all I heard was ‘Mom, where are the scissors? I gotta open my web shooter.'”

She had gone downstairs and found that every single present had been unwrapped.

“My first thought was shock. Like, there’s no way that is real.” Scott said.

Scott had posted a picture on X (formally known as Twitter) about what happened, gaining more than six million views and thousands of reposts and interactions.

Courtesy: Scott Reintgen (@reintgen on Instagram, @Scott_Thought on X/Twitter)

“It was fun to share the story with everyone and see the different responses,” he said.

The family has two other children, ages six and one. Scott said when he found out it was the three-year-old who was responsible, he actually was not surprised and said that made sense to him.

They had run out of wrapping paper, but Scott and Katie made it work so that their other kids could also unwrap their gifts.

“I think the best part is the next morning… our oldest child is unwrapping his gifts and our [three-year-old] is making comments like ‘I told you you were gonna get that’ and ‘how’d that get wrapped again?'” Katie said.

Scott said that they’re glad the story made other people happy and laugh.

“So many of our friends and family would say ‘We went back to our Christmas table and all laughed about it.’ And that’s the best, it was awesome,” he said.