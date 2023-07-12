WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Thieves targeting golf carts in Winston-Salem are costing the city thousands of dollars.

Thieves have stolen 30 golf carts from Winston Lake Golf Course since Memorial Day, according to the Winston-Salem Parks and Recreation Department.

They’ve found the carts scattered around town or dumped in creeks and streams, leaving the carts in need of costly repairs.

Investigators say they believe the thieves are mostly young juveniles, with thefts happening both during business hours and after hours while the course is closed.

The carts are battery-powered and need to be charged, so when they’re taken and taken out of rotation it can cause issues with the course.

Winston-Salem Parks and Recreation director William Royston says they have to limit tee times due to a lack of carts because of the thefts.