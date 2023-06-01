RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A third brother was charged Wednesday in connection with the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, court documents say.

CBS 17 previously reported on Aug. 11, 2022, Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was killed in the line of duty near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads.

Two brothers, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 26, were charged with his murder in Aug. 2022.

CBS 17 previously reported Alder escaped from a prison in Virginia earlier this month, and U.S. Marshals found him in Mexico. Alder is currently awaiting extradition back to the U.S.

Court documents say Rolando Marin-Sotelo, 19, of Winston-Salem was charged with accessory after the fact- murder. He received a $1 million secured bond and will appear in court at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The arrest warrant obtained by CBS 17 on Wednesday afternoon stated Rolando ” did knowingly assist (Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo) in attempting to escape and in escaping detection, arrest and punishment by facilitating the sale and/or concealment and elimination of material evidence involved in the case by selling the suspect vehicle, (a) Chevy Colorado, to an unknown subject, possibly named ‘Beto.'”

That person was found and confirmed the Colorado was purchased from Rolando Marin-Sotelo, the warrant states.