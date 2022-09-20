RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A third brother has been charged in a man’s death from earlier this month in Raleigh, police said Tuesday.
The arrests stem from the death of a man who was discovered in a parking lot off South Wilmington Street on Sept. 2, according to Raleigh police.
Just before 7:35 a.m. that day, a call came in about a “subject down,” police said in a news release.
When police arrived, they found Lalo Catro-Ibarra, 50, dead in a parking lot in the 400 block of Chapanoke Road.
Brothers Julian Vargas-Gomez, 51, and Guadalupe Vargas-Gomez, 55, were arrested and charged with murder in the case, police said Monday night.
Now, a third brother, Venancio Vargas-Gomez, 56, has been arrested and also charged with murder, police said Tuesday.
All three brothers are being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.