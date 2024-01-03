RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Third grade reading scores are back to pre-pandemic levels, according to new data released Wednesday from the Department of Public Instruction.

“Students are recovering almost in every single subject which is really good news,” said State Superintendent Catherine Truitt.

Though student achievement still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, the data reveals they’re moving in the right direction.

The state is using a new measure to calculate recovery called the “Year-over-Year” model.

They worked with SAS to create it.

The model focuses on how state achievement changed from one year to the next by looking at achievement trends prior to the pandemic to help the department define when students have recovered.

“This model allows for us to dig a little bit deeper and really get to some more specific information about where students are still struggling, how we can share this information a little bit more specifically with our local superintendents who can then share it with all of our schools,” said Truitt.

After looking at the results, she says her next goal is to focus on middle school student achievement.

“We’ve spent $100 million trying to right the ship with elementary reading and now we need to give some time and attention to our middle grades teachers and our adolescent readers,” said Truitt.

The board is hoping to use this type of analysis to look at other trends in schools across the state.

You can view the full report here.