SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Nine ammo magazines — including some with armor-piercing rounds — along with four guns were seized during the arrest of two men Saturday in the Halifax County town of Scotland Neck, police said.

The incident began Saturday when an officer spotted a “traffic infraction” and stopped a car at the intersection of Ninth and Greenwood streets, according to a news release from the Scotland Neck Police Department.

When the officer began talking with the driver, “an extremely strong odor of marijuana” came from inside the car, the news release said.

After another police officer arrived, the driver and passenger were “very cooperative,” police said.

During a search of the car, armor-piercing ammunition and “lots of ammunition magazines” were found along with scales and other drug-related paraphernalia, the news release said.

Also, four “fully loaded” guns were hidden but were found by police, the news release said.

Christian Taj James and Nyeim Hussain Muhammad, both of Virginia, were arrested on several charges, including felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon, police said.

They were each held on a $15,000 secured bond at the Halifax County Jail. They were out on bond by Sunday, according to jail records.