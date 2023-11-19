WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people were displaced as the result of an apartment fire in Winston-Salem on Sunday, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At around 2:18 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters came to the 400 block of Irving Street after getting a report of a fire.

Crews arrived at an active structure fire at a two-story single-family residence.

No one was injured. However, there is heavy property damage.

Four people have been displaced as a result of the blaze and the cause remains under investigation.