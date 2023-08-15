FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The missing 4-year-old who was found wandering in the 1700 block of Pamalee Drive on Monday morning has been reunited with her family, police said.

Initially, the child was identified by police as a 3-year-old. They said she was able to manipulate the lock on a door and walk out of a home. She is doing well and detectives have determined there were no safety concerns nor anything criminal that happened.

Juvenile detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department and social workers with the Department of Social Services are working with the mother in providing additional preventable security safety measures.

On Monday at 4:50 a.m., officers responded to the road regarding a 4-year-old girl found wandering the street. Officers then began trying to locate the girl’s family.

Police did not release her name and said that her family was found shortly after 8:30 a.m.

