ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating after a 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot early Saturday morning.

At 12 a.m. Saturday, police say a hospital called 911 to report that a 4-year-old arrived in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to her foot.

According to reports, the mother took her daughter to the emergency room.

Police say the child was accidentally shot at a home on the 1400 block of Humphrey Drive.

After a preliminary investigation, they say the accidental shooting involved a family member.

The Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the incident, according to a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), or message them directly using the MyRMT mobile app.