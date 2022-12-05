GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 4-year-old is dead after a crash at a Greensboro intersection, according to police.

At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road.

Police say a 42-year-old Greensboro man was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry north on Freeman Mill Road without wearing his seatbelt. His 4-year-old niece was in the backseat and was not in a child restraint seat.

A woman driving a 2016 Kia Sorento on Freeman Mill was turning onto Freeman Mill Road from Randleman Road. Her husband and their 3-year-old daughter were both in the vehicle as well. The 3-year-old was properly restrained.

Police say the driver of the Camry ran a red light and crashed into the Sorento in the intersection.

The driver of the Sorento was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Camry and his niece were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. His niece died of her injuries.

Greensboro police released a statement urging the public to use their seatbelts and assure any children in vehicles are properly restrained.

The Greensboro Police Department would like to remind residents that all drivers and passengers, regardless of age, must be properly buckled up in vehicles. Children younger than 8 years old and who weigh less than 80 pounds must be properly secured in a child restraint or booster seat. Children younger than 5 years old and less than 40 pounds must be in the rear seat if the vehicle has an active passenger-side front air bag and a rear seat. When a child reaches age 8, regardless of weight, or 80 pounds, a correctly fitted seatbelt may be used instead of a child restraint or booster seat. For more safety tips and North Carolina restraint laws, please visit https://www.buckleupnc.org/.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Tips can also be submitted via the mobile P3tips app for Apple and Android phones and online at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.