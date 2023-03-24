RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fungus making headlines across the U.S. has been detected in North Carolina a handful of times since Feb. 1, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services told CBS 17 on Thursday.

Five total cases have been discovered in-state residents who “had not been previously diagnosed out of state,” the department said.

Before February, cases reported in the state had been all from people who were exposed outside of the state.

The fungus — called Candida auris — is an emerging fungus that the CDC says presents a “serious global health threat.” However, the NCDHHS says the fungus is not a threat to healthy people.

“People who are very sick, have invasive medical devices, or have long or frequent stays in healthcare facilities are at increased risk for acquiring C. auris,” a release from NCDHHS said Thursday.

The department said the fungus is multi-drug resistant, making several common varieties of drugs that are used to treat fungal infections ineffective.

