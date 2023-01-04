MARION, NC (WSPA) – Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Main Street and McDowell High Drive shortly before 3:30 pm.

Marion Police said a pickup truck was making a left turn from McDowell High Drive onto North Main Street when he was struck by an SUV headed southbound on Main Street.

Officers said two juveniles in the truck along with a man and two juveniles in the SUV were injured.

All five were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville for their injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.