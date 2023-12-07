RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several new laws went into effect at the start of December. They cover a number of topics — some controversial. Below are some of those new laws you may have missed.

Updated gun laws

Lawmakers approved Senate Bill 41 before it was vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper. The veto was later overridden. One part of the bill that did away pistol purchase permits went into effect earlier this year. A portion allowing guns in some churches went into effect this month.

The law now allows firearms in places of worship if those places operate on a school campus. Under the law, firearms cannot be present during school hours or school-sponsored events.

Harsher drug penalties

The state’s Death by Distribution Act was first passed in an effort to curb drug overdoses. That law allowed police to criminally charge someone in an overdose death if it was shown they sold the drugs that caused the death.

An updated version of Senate Bill 189 makes it easier for police to press charges in an overdose death. The law now allows police to charge a person for providing a substance that led to an overdose even if investigators cannot prove a sale occurred.

Anti-riot bill

Among controversial new laws this year was House Bill 40 which the governor allowed to become law without his signatures. The anti-riot bill increases punishments for people participating in a riot or inciting one. Republicans pushed for these changes after the violence in Raleigh and other cities in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

The bill lets property owners with damaged businesses sue for up to three times the actual damage sustained. People accused of rioting or looting have to wait 24 hours before getting a bond set. Punishments are now harsher for people who brandish a weapon or cause bodily harm while participating in a protest.

Sexual misconduct by teachers

Between Jan. 2016 and Oct. 2022, the state’s Department of Public Instruction reported 124 instances of sexual misconduct by educators involving students resulting in a license suspension, revocation or voluntary surrender. Lawmakers passed House Bill 142 in an effort to curb that.

The bill upgrades the charge of taking indecent liberties with a student from a Class I to a Class G felony. Failure by school administration to report the misconduct to the State Board of Education within five days is now considered a Class I felony. The bill will also require schools to show an age-appropriate video to children in grades 6 to 12 to educate them on sexual child abuse. The law requires the video be showed by the fifth day of the school year.

Power grid attacks

Following the attack on two Moore County electric substations, Senate Bill 58 now increases criminal penalties for people who intentionally damage critical infrastructure. The bill only applies to incidents after Dec. 1, 2023, so it cannot be used in the Moore County case. No arrests have been made in the Moore County incident that left 45,000 customers in the dark for days after shots were fired at substations.

The new law makes attacks on energy facilities Class C felonies. It’s punishable by a minimum of about five years and a fine up to $250,000. People injured as a result of an attack or who sustain property damage can also sue under the law.