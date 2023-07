(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five lucky North Carolina lottery players each won $50,000 and one won $200,000 in last night’s Powerball drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery.

The $200,000 winner bought their ticket at the Food Lion on Brawley School Road in Mooresville.

NC Education Lottery

The winners of the $50,000 prizes are from Winston Salem, Fayetteville, Leland, Raleigh and Hampstead.