DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people and their dog were trapped by high water around their home in Durham Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South Street, according to the Durham Fire Department.

Never in Amanda Winter’s wildest dreams did she think her Friday afternoon nap would abruptly end because of flooding.

“My husband came upstairs and said, the fire department is here. I was like what? The water was actually at our porch,” she said.

The Durham Fire Department said several feet of water surrounded the home on South Street. So much water that Winter, her husband, and their dog had to be rescued by boat.

“We felt kind of silly actually because the boat was so big. So, it was like Noah’s Ark,” Winter added, smiling.

A home behind Winter’s also had to be evacuated. Three people made it out safe from that home.

Jackie Callas lives a few houses down from Winter and was shocked to see how quickly the water rose.

Photo from Durham Fire Dept./David Swain

“Three hours did that. Because I left at 12 p.m. and it was empty. I came back around like 3:30 p.m. and it was full,” Callas said.

Winter said their yard has flooded several times before, but never this bad.

“This is the lowest point in all of downtown in our backyard. So, all of it drains down and that’s what happens. They were supposed to come and start construction I think in a couple of weeks to a month,” she explained.

Crews spent Friday evening trying to get up as much water as they can from around her home.

At the same time, people living in Chapel Hill also dealt with the aftermath of the heavy rain.

An apartment complex on South Estes Road was blocked off due to rising water from a nearby creek. Just minutes away, Cleland Drive flooded too.

The Umstead Park entrance also closed because of a fallen tree.

“So, we are just praying really hard that it goes down. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens hour by hour,” said Winter.

Photo by Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17

Winter said there was no water damage. She hopes they can get back home soon.

No one was injured in the incident. All residents are being assisted by friends and family, fire officials said.