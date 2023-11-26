WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Five people were shot and one person’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening as the result of a shooting at a bar on Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Spot Bar and Lounge on 3533 North Glenn Avenue to investigate after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her torso. Her injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

Police also found another woman who suffered a superficial gunshot wound to her lower extremities. Her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say that an additional three shooting victims later showed up at different local hospitals to get treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.