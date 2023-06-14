ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 5-year-old child was shot Sunday while seated in a vehicle that his father was driving.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, two members of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling in the area of Enfield when they heard several shots fired within the city limits.

Upon responding to the area, they witnessed several people running from Hinson Street. After stopping a suspicious vehicle in the area of Dennis Street, they heard additional shots fired from the area of Southeast McDaniel Street.

Within minutes of hearing these shots, they received a call to respond to the Speedway on U.S. 301 in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they learned that a child was shot in a vehicle.

EMS was called to provide medical assistance to the child who had sustained a leg wound, the sheriff’s office said. The father was unharmed, but several bullet holes were found in his vehicle. The child was transported to UNC Nash Hospital in Rocky Mount for medical treatment. The child was later released into the care of their mother.

When asked for information that could assist in the investigation the father was uncooperative, according to the sheriff’s office. When asked why the child was out so late in this area, the father refused to answer. Investigators could not even attain information from him as to where the shooting had actually happened.

Despite the father being uncooperative, sheriff’s deputies and detectives scoured the area between Southeast Railroad and South McDaniel streets. They discovered 25 shell casings on East Alsop and East South streets.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is working on this investigation.

If you know any information that could assist in identifying the person that shot the child, please report this information to the Halifax County CrimeStoppers at www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous, and you can get paid for your information.