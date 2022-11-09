CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The historic Powerball drawing produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize, as folks tried their luck at winning the world’s largest jackpot, NC Education Lottery officials said.

A lucky ticket sold in California won the record $2.04 billion jackpot in the drawing that was delayed until Tuesday morning. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The latest drawing winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 PB: 10

North Carolina winners will collect one $1 million prize, a $100,000 prize, and eight $50,000 prizes from the drawing.

In all, 343,323 tickets sold in North Carolina won prizes in the drawing. Since Aug. 6 when the jackpot started at $20 million, North Carolinians have won a total of three $1 million prizes, seven $150,000 prizes, six $100,000 prizes, and 39 $50,000 prizes.

The $1 million win in NC – one of 22 nationally – came with a ticket that matched all five white balls. The lucky ticket was sold at the Gas Center on South College Road in Wilmington.

The $100,000 win came with a $3 Power Play ticket that matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The prize then doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn. That ticket was sold at the Walmart on Benvenue Road in Rocky Mount.

The eight $50,000 wins occurred with $2 tickets that matched four white balls and the Powerball. Those wins occurred in Charlotte through Online Play on the lottery’s website and in stores in Gatesville, Winston-Salem, Statesville, Belmont, Fayetteville, Morehead City, and Franklin.

The odds of matching numbers four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.