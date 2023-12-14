ASHEBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Zoo lost a young member of its animal kingdom this week.

Zoo officials say Fenn, the six-month-old giraffe calf, died Dec. 13 after what was described as a freak accident. Fenn was nursing when he became unexpectedly startled by another giraffe. He bolted, colliding with a nearby gate and falling to the ground.

The young giraffe sustained head and neck trauma from the fall and passed away later in the evening.

Fenn was born at the zoo on May 20 to a first-time mother, Leia (14), and father, Jack (15). He was 6 feet tall and weighed 145 pounds. Zoo fans welcomed his arrival and helped name Fenn in a public poll that garnered more than 100,000 votes.

The North Carolina Zoo family is shocked and devastated by Fenn’s tragic death. The Zoo would like to express gratitude for the outpouring of support during this incredibly challenging time. Staff members, particularly the caretakers who formed a special bond with him since his birth, ask for respect and privacy during their time of grief.