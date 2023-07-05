OAK ISLAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Portuguese man o’ wars have stung at least six people including four children recently at various locations, according to the Oak Island Water Rescue.

Their sting can be extremely painful and you should not touch them if you see them, officials said.

The Portuguese man o’ wars (physalia physalis) are not true jellyfish, although they do look alike.

They also aren’t a single animal. It’s a group of many organisms called polyps (or zooids) that cannot live without each other, according to the SC Department of Natural Resources.

The Portuguese man o’ wars don’t actively attack humans, and they are usually far away from the shore, officials said with SCDNR.

A washed-up Portuguese man o’ war can still sting and should still be avoided if you see one. If you are stung, you should carefully remove any tentacles while wearing gloves, officials said.

“Then rinse the area with warm water until the stinging sensation goes down. Ice can also be used to numb the pain,” SCDNR explained.

The Portuguese man o’ wars have also been seen recently near Holden Beach.