FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of dogs now have homes thanks to an adoption event held in Forsyth County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Forsyth Humane Society’s Facebook post, the animal services department of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office brought the humane society 73 young dogs and puppies after answering a “call for help from a community member.”

Even before these dozens of animals came in, the humane society’s shelter was at capacity.

The humane society reached out to the community to ask for adopters and fosters as soon as possible, and people responded by adopting 65 dogs.

Through Saturday, they have partnered with Bissel Pets’ “Home for the Holidays” event, reducing all adoption fees to just $25.

A representative with the FCSO confirmed they were brought in as part of an ongoing investigation.

“The purpose of the post was to help FHS spread the word and hopefully empty the shelter this holiday season. As always, we want to ensure all of our 4-legged friends are taken care of and find forever homes!” the sheriff’s office said.