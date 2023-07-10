ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seven people were rescued from rapids while tubing on the Dan River, according to the Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad.

Chief Roy Stewart has confirmed that 7 people were rescued from the Dan River on Saturday morning at Madison River Park.

The group was reportedly tubing down the river and did not have life jackets with them when they “got in trouble with some rapids,” according to Chief Stewart. 1 teen and 6 adults were rescued, one of the adults is considered to be in critical condition.

There is no further information available at this time.

The Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad posted the following statement on Facebook in regard to the current struggles the squad is facing.