CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Christmas Spirit Foundation and FedEx teamed up Friday to make the holidays a little brighter for our service members with Trees for Troops.

The giveaway was organized by Marine Corps Community Services Camp Lejeune New River Friday morning. Marines and sailors were in line for hours eager to get their homes spruced up for the holidays with a free Christmas tree.

“It’s usually a long line. I didn’t expect to be first in line. I waited for almost like three hours,” said one service member, Noah Beck.

Around 750 trees, coming from all across the country, were well worth the wait for many.

“If you’re looking at getting anything beyond eight feet or higher, I mean, I know people who are paying up to $200 for a live Christmas tree,” said Deputy Operations Officer for MCCS Lejeune New River, Yolanda Mayo.

“If it’s a difference between diapers, formula and a live Christmas tree, you know, maybe we can help out just a little bit.”

All of the trees were tied with personalized notes showing thanks to our service members, bringing families closer together during the holidays.

“Our tradition is to set it up as soon as we get it home. The kids hopefully love to decorate it,” said Jackie Vasquez, a military spouse.

“We have the kids pick out an ornament every year and then they put it wherever they want in the tree. Then they pick out the ones that they have gotten in the previous years as well.”

It means a lot to them, especially for those who might be away in the future.

“He’s gonna go in training for the next eight months starting in January. So he’ll be gone and he’ll be missed,” said Vasquez, about her husband.

All looking forward to the holidays because it’s the season for spending time with one another.

“For me really it’s the togetherness, of getting the family together,” added Beck.

Over the past 18 years, over 300,000 trees have been given out through the program.