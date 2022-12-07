QUEEN CITY NEWS – A $75,000 reward has now been offered for any information on the attack on two Duke Energy electrical substations this past weekend in Moore County.

Duke Energy says it has fixed all equipment damaged in attack on NC substations

A suspect or suspects opened gunfire on the two substations Saturday night, knocking out power to the entire county, just under 50,000 customers. About 30,000 customers remained without power for four days. About 2,000 customers were without power Wednesday.

The FBI and Homeland Security have been involved in the case and documents obtained by NewsNation outlined a heightened level of federal warnings for power companies.

There is also speculation that the attack is somehow tied to an LGBTQI+ Pride event that was being held in Moore County Saturday night when the power went out. The local sheriff said they had spoken with the individual who posted on social media that they knew why the attack occurred.

‘The power is out in Moore County and I know why’

“There was an individual that put some information on Facebook that was false,” Sheriff Ronnie Fields said. “I urge the citizens, please don’t put false information out there. It takes time for us to run that down, and, yes, we had to go and interview this young lady and have a word of prayer with her, but it turned out to be nothing.”

The reward is being offered by the state, Moore County, and Duke Energy.