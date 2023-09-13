CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – $8 million in federal funding is being allocated to help with the needs of Pre-K classrooms across the state, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

Cooper cited a need to support high-quality early learning for children this school year.

“As the new school year starts, we are still waiting on Republican legislators to pass a budget that makes meaningful investments in public education,” Cooper said. “NC Pre-K is a highly effective program that provides opportunities for young children to grow, learn, and develop new skills to put them on a path for success in school and this one-time funding will help their classrooms right now.”

The funds, coming by way of FEMA, are expected to be used for curriculum materials, maintenance, and playgrounds, among other areas.

“When we invest in our network of early childhood and NC Pre-K classrooms and teachers, we help strengthen all families and boost our state’s economy,” NCDHHA Director of the Division of Child Development and Early Education Ariel Ford said. “We are thankful for this federal funding to allow us to continue to create nurturing environments that prepare young children for success in school and life.”

Earlier this year the governor made a $108 million proposal to assist Pre-K programs statewide.