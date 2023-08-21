RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Roads were closed in an area of downtown Raleigh Sunday morning while crews respond to a house fire, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

At about 10:30 a.m., fire crews said they were called to the 600 block of South Blount Street in reference to a fire.

When they arrived, they said they found a duplex on fire.

(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Around 10:50 a.m. police said they closed southbound Blount Street from Lenoir Street to East South Street, and East South Street from Person Street to Blount Street.

The area is across the street from Shaw University.

Officers said they were blocking off the road while crews worked to put out the fire.

The fire was extinguished by 11:40 a.m., according to the fire department.

Investigators said the fire also spread to two neighboring buildings, which sustained minor damage.

They said they also cut off the power to these buildings so inspections could be done and investigators could make sure there were no remaining fire hazards.

Damage to a South Blount Street home after a fire in Raleigh. (Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Fire officials said nine people across all three buildings were displaced in the fire.

They said there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the fire department.