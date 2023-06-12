FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday a wildfire broke out off Tabor Church Road southeast of Fayetteville affecting 100 acres, officials said.

A call about the fire came in around 3:30 p.m. off Snowbird Road, Cumberland County authorities said.

Nine fire departments and the North Carolina Forestry Service responded, according to Gene Booth, the director of Cumberland County Emergency Management.

Vander Fire Department was the main agency involved, Booth said.

Vander Fire Department officials said the fire grew from 20 acres to 100 acres before it was extinguished by around 8 p.m.

No one was injured.