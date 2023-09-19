ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Hallmark announced “A Biltmore Christmas” will premiere Thanksgiving weekend.

The movie will air Sunday, November 26 at 8 p.m. It stars Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Frakes, and Robert Picardo.

The movie is about a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved, holiday movie classic, His Merry Wife!, which was filmed in 1947 at beautiful, historic Biltmore House.

According to Hallmark, there will be a special showing of costume displays from the film. A date for the showing has not been announced.

