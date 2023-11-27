CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sampson County sheriff’s deputy died suddenly on Saturday, Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said.

“I was saddened today to learn of the unexpected passing of one of my deputies. Sgt. Willie Bowden, Jr. went to be with the Lord just before noon today,” Thornton posted on Facebook on Saturday afternoon. “This was a shock for everyone, especially those who had grown accustomed to being greeted with his warm smile and jovial personality.”

Thornton remembered Bowden’s encouraging personality and said he had a big heart.

“It was always a joy to see him coming your way,” Thornton said. “His absence will leave a void in the lives of so many.”

Sgt. Willie Bowden, Jr. (Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

Thornton thanked Bowden for being his friend and asked the public to keep the deputy’s family, friends and coworkers in their thoughts and prayers.

“Rest easy Sgt. Bowden, your work on Earth is done,” Thornton said. “I pray that your patrol on the streets of heaven is joyful and full of wonderful reunions.”

Prior to joining the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Bowden served as an officer with the Clinton Police Department. His former employer also posted a message of remembrance on social media.

“Sgt. Bowden was a humble servant who served with professionalism and the utmost integrity,” the Clinton Police Department posted on their Facebook page. “He was always willing to help and never met a stranger. He will truly be missed by so many.”