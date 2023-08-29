CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For one Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher, the active-shooter training she recently received proved to be incredibly helpful to her daughter, who is a University of North Carolina student.

Suzanne Hepworth recalled Monday’s events in Chapel Hill in an interview with Queen City News.

“I kept saying, ‘as long as she’s texting me, she’s fine’,” said Hepworth.

Her daughter, Leigh, is a freshman at UNC and had just started classes last week.

Monday’s shooting at the university, according to police, involved a graduate student who allegedly shot and killed his academic advisor. But prior to the suspect being captured, and before everyone had pieced together what happened, a lockdown had been put into place across the campus amid a great amount of uncertainty.

Hepworth, however, recently had training with CMS Police on what her daughter experienced first-hand — an active shooter situation where students and staff were being told to shelter in place. Nearly every teacher takes part in the training.

“(I told her that) if you can’t get out — if, for whatever reason, someone is in the way, is there a cafeteria table, a dining room chair, I want you to hide behind it, or behind a wall to barricade yourself,” said Hepworth. “She was like, ‘I got it, there’s a chair here, there’s a table here.’ She heard what I was saying and she was going to do it.”

“One board member told me that, ‘I hate that you’re teaching this class, but I’m very glad that you’re here teaching it’, and I knew what she meant,” said Det. Wes Eubank with CMS Police.

Eubank has led the training with teachers for years. He said this is the second time the training has become applicable to a teacher and her loved one.

He recalled how his guidance in 2019 led one teacher to help her son through the UNC Charlotte shooting that killed two.

“The very next week after I had that class, we had that shooting,” he said. “And what most people don’t know is that her son, who was at the dinner table with her that night talking about the class, was in the classroom next door.”

Hepworth’s daughter, Leigh, was safe throughout the entire ordeal at UNC, but noted that the training she received put her and her daughter at ease.

“The only way I felt I could help her is to give her the advice I had just gotten, and try to make sure she was following that advice,” Hepworth said.