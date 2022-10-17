WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teenagers are dead after being shot in Winston-Salem, police say.

According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called to an area hospital around 10:15 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the head. The victim, identified as Marcus Lee Marshall, 19, died in the hospital.

As officers investigated through the night they were able to determine the location where Marshall was shot. When officers got to what they believed to be the scene, a parking lot on Deacon Way Court, they found 17-year-old Corey Blake Simons dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.

Police do not believe this was a random act of violence. They say that Marshall and Simon were in the parking lot on Deacon Way Court, which is off of Bethabara Park Boulevard, when an “altercation” happened and shots were fired. The investigation is ongoing.

These are the 25th and 26th homicides in Winston-Salem so far in 2022, compared to 33 at the same time in 2021.