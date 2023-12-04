Crews working on the Air France jet at RDU on Thursday. Photo by Savannah Bess.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a week after an Air France jet was damaged when it hit and knocked over a light pole, the plane is still at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The incident happened at 4:20 p.m. Nov. 24 — the day after Thanksgiving — and canceled Air France flight 693 that day from RDU to Charles de Gaulle/Roissy Airport (CDG), near Paris.

On Saturday, crews were seen checking the left wing of the aircraft, which was damaged when the large pole was hit and knocked down. The jet was apparently turning from taxiway F onto a ramp when the pole was hit.

The base where the light pole was until it was knocked over on Nov. 24 by the Air France jet, according to RDU officials. Photo by Savannah Bess.

The Air France Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner sat at RDU for at least two days after the incident and does not appear to have flown in the eight days since the collision.

Saturday afternoon, crews were spotted examining the Air France Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Crews were also seen in photos on Thursday with small segments of the leading edge of the wing removed, presumably for repairs.

CBS 17 reached out to Air France several days ago and Saturday for more information.

Crews at RDU on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 checking the Air France jet more than a week after the aircraft hit an electrical pole and knocked it down. CBS 17 photo

Air France’s inaugural flight from Paris to RDU launched on Oct. 30.

Air France will fly the Paris route three days a week until March 31 when it begins daily nonstop service, according to RDU officials.