ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A school bus carrying elementary schoolers hit a building Thursday morning in Alamance County.

According to the school district, a bus heading to B. Evertt Jordan Elementary School hit a building on NC 87 in Alamance County Thursday morning.

The district says that law enforcement on the scene said four students were transported to the hospital after the crash and a total of seven were hurt. No one has life-threatening injuries, according to the district.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene helping direct traffic while North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigates the crash.

The building the bus hit appears to be a workshop, and ABSS PIO Les Atkins says that people who lived nearby immediately came out to help comfort children after the crash.

NC 87 is closed while the investigation continues.