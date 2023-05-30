BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance-Burlington School System had decided that it will press charges after a “senior prank” at Williams High School caused over $4,000 in damages.

While the district had been on the fence about charges, ABSS told Monday that it had decided to move forward. The school district says it is still working to identify the “multiple suspects” involved.

On May 26, ABSS reported that students “gained entry” into Williams overnight and poured cement into the toilets and urinals.

Williams High School was not the only school in the district that suffered damages as a result of “senior pranks.”

Maintenance crews cleaned up overturned desks, damaged lockers, graffiti, eggs and trash at several other high schools including Western, Eastern, Southern, Cummings and Graham High School. Other acts of vandalism were also reported across the district.

“We believe in celebrating milestones in a responsible and respectful way, without crossing the line and causing harm or damage.” Statement from ABSS

Any seniors that were involved will be forbidden from participating in graduation ceremonies.