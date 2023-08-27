ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have died and two more, including a juvenile, are injured after a three-car wreck in Taylorsville, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials responded to the crash around 11:30 Saturday night on NC 16 near Mount Olive Church Road.

Joshua Lance Mayberry, 36, was driving south on NC 16 in a 2002 Cadillac Escalade when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 1991 Mazda Miata traveling north, officials said.

After the initial collision, Mayberry spun out of control and was struck by a 2023 Hyundai Tuscon that was also traveling north on NC 16.

Highway Patrol says Mayberry was stuck in the vehicle and died of his injuries at the scene. A juvenile was also in the car and they were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Miata, Justin Ryan Combs, 29, was also stuck in his vehicle and died to his injuries at the scene, according to officials.

The driver of the Tuscon, Daniel Eugene Walker, 68, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say the initial investigation doesn’t show impairment to be a factor and no charges will be filed in this case.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts during the incident, Highway Patrol says.

During the investigation at the scene, the road was closed for about two hours.