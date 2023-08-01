ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charges are pending in a serious crash in Alexander County that killed two men, the NC State Highway Patrol said.

The deadly accident happened at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, on Vashti Road near NC 16 Road.

Troopers said a 2006 Toyota Matrix was traveling west on Vashti Road, and crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an eastbound 1993 Dodge Dakota.

The driver of the Matrix, Natalie Marie Chapman, 20, of Taylorsville, was flown to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dakota, Ted Allen Teague, 75, of Bethlehem, died from his injuries at the scene. The passenger, Michael Allen Teague, 42, of Bethlehem, also died from his injuries, troopers said.

Vashti Road was closed in the area for about two hours during the investigation.

“The initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor,” NC State Highway Patrol said. “Upon completion of the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Alexander County District Attorney’s Office, charges will be filed.”