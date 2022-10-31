ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 24-year-old Stony Point man was sentenced in a double murder case this week, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Stony Point resident Adam Morgan, 24, was sentenced to a maximum of 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, records showed.

He began his sentence in March 2019. He had been arrested in February in the incident and was initially charged with first-degree murder, the sheriff’s office said.