TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Alexander County Board of Commissioners voted to appoint Shane Fox as the county manager at their meeting Monday, starting his position on June 7.

Officials say Fox came from a competitive pool of regional and state applicants. In the end, Fox’s combination of education, experience, and personal characteristics stood out in the pool.

Fox currently serves as Blowing Rock town manager in Watauga and Caldwell Counties, where he oversees a $16 million budget and all city operations with 120 total employees. A Caldwell Community College and Appalachian State University graduate, Fox earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration Accounting.

“We are impressed with Mr. Fox’s knowledge and experience. His strong government management pedigree coupled with his extensive finance background will be a valuable asset across all county operations,” Chairman Marty Pennell said. “We are excited for Mr. Fox to continue his excellence in developing and implementing strategic plans while cultivating partnerships for Alexander County’s success in his new Manager role.”

Fox said he grew up in the Dudley Shoals area of Caldwell County and felt like he is “coming back home” with the professional decision.

“My family and I could not be more excited about the opportunity to be Alexander County’s manager,” Fox said. “This is an unbelievably exciting time for Alexander County, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve the citizens and stakeholders. I am excited to work alongside an experienced and dedicated Board of Commissioners and with a proven team of professionals and teammates.”

Fox also worked in Cleveland County and has ties to Taylorsville resident Martin Starnes, a longtime county auditor.

The Western Piedmont Council of Governments (WPCOG) assisted Alexander County with the search process. The WPCOG is a regional planning, service, and economic development agency owned by and serves the 28 local governments in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba Counties.

The announcement comes on the heels of the recent death of Taylorsville town manager David Odom. According to The Hickory Record and WACB 860, the 52-year-old Odom died on Monday after a 20-year stint at that position.