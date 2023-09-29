TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Alexander County man is in jail on a $300,000 bond in connection with drug charges, authorities say.

Alexander County Sheriff deputies worked with probation officers to find a wanted person on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

When they went to a location, they found Stony Point resident Mark Hayes in a vehicle. Deputies saw a bag of a crystal substance they later determined to be Methamphetamine.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

When attempting to make an arrest, the 40-year-old man resisted deputies. Eventually, they arrested Hays and transported him to the Alexander County Detention Center. He is currently in the detention center on a secured bond of $300,000.

Deputies said two others are in custody on possession of drug paraphernalia charges. The sheriff’s office did not provide any information about those individuals or their arrests.