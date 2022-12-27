TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rick French, the longtime Alexander County Manager, died on Christmas Eve following an “extended illness,” county officials announced Tuesday. He was 70.

Richard “Rick” Louis French had served the citizens of Alexander County since 1999, totaling almost 24 years of service.

“Rick French will always be remembered as a dedicated public servant and leader here in Alexander County. It’s hard to comprehend that he is no longer with us on this earth, but he was a man of faith, so that gives us comfort during this difficult time,” said Ronnie Reese, Chairman of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners. “Rick did so much to improve Alexander County as a whole, but also to enhance the lives of our citizens. Most people can’t comprehend his long hours and hard work week in and week out. Our hearts and sympathy go out to his amazing family. Rick will be truly missed in Alexander County, but he will never be forgotten.”

Prior to his time in Alexander County, French served as county manager in Lincoln County from 1993-1998, city manager in Newton from 1988-1993, city administrator in Hamlet from 1986-1988, town manager in Mebane from 1983-1986, and town manager in Huntersville from 1976-1983.

Officials said French is credited with a list of accomplishments, ranging from recreational opportunities to infrastructure to economic development projects.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy, son Hunter and girlfriend Jacqui, son Parker and wife Evie, and grandchildren Zinnia, Phoebe, and Miller.