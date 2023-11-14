TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Alexander County woman died from a car crash on N.C. 16 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, at 4 p.m. Nov. 14, troopers responded to a fatal collision on N.C. 16 near Fairgrounds Road. A 2014 Nissan Sentra was traveling north on N.C. 16, crossed the center line, then collided head-on with a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound.

Troopers say the driver of the Sentra, Sharon Carson Lackey, 72, of Hiddenite, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Lackey was reportedly not restrained by a seatbelt and was partially ejected.

The driver of the Silverado, Jessie Carroll Shook, 58, of Conover, was not injured.

N.C. 16 was closed in the area for approximately one hour during the on-scene investigation. The initial investigation does not indicate impairment or speed to be contributing factors in the collision. No charges will be filed in this case.